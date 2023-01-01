100 Bangladeshi takas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BDT to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
297.87 lkr

1.00000 BDT = 2.97868 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BDT2.97868 LKR
5 BDT14.89340 LKR
10 BDT29.78680 LKR
20 BDT59.57360 LKR
50 BDT148.93400 LKR
100 BDT297.86800 LKR
250 BDT744.67000 LKR
500 BDT1489.34000 LKR
1000 BDT2978.68000 LKR
2000 BDT5957.36000 LKR
5000 BDT14893.40000 LKR
10000 BDT29786.80000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LKR0.33572 BDT
5 LKR1.67860 BDT
10 LKR3.35719 BDT
20 LKR6.71438 BDT
50 LKR16.78595 BDT
100 LKR33.57190 BDT
250 LKR83.92975 BDT
500 LKR167.85950 BDT
1000 LKR335.71900 BDT
2000 LKR671.43800 BDT
5000 LKR1678.59500 BDT
10000 LKR3357.19000 BDT