Bangladeshi takas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BDT to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
15.12 nzd

1.000 BDT = 0.01512 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53556.230.78883.1481.367.2
1 EUR1.08411.66460.9590.85490.1411.4747.805
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6420.51354.1830.8864.692
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Zealand Dollar
1 BDT0.01512 NZD
5 BDT0.07560 NZD
10 BDT0.15121 NZD
20 BDT0.30241 NZD
50 BDT0.75604 NZD
100 BDT1.51207 NZD
250 BDT3.78018 NZD
500 BDT7.56035 NZD
1000 BDT15.12070 NZD
2000 BDT30.24140 NZD
5000 BDT75.60350 NZD
10000 BDT151.20700 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NZD66.13430 BDT
5 NZD330.67150 BDT
10 NZD661.34300 BDT
20 NZD1,322.68600 BDT
50 NZD3,306.71500 BDT
100 NZD6,613.43000 BDT
250 NZD16,533.57500 BDT
500 NZD33,067.15000 BDT
1000 NZD66,134.30000 BDT
2000 NZD132,268.60000 BDT
5000 NZD330,671.50000 BDT
10000 NZD661,343.00000 BDT