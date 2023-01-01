Bangladeshi takas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BDT to NZD at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
15.10 nzd

1.00000 BDT = 0.01510 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084790.29421.488591.673790.9646518.7388
1 GBP1.1427911.23955103.1841.70111.912741.1023921.414
1 USD0.92190.806744183.24351.372351.543090.8893517.2756
1 INR0.01107490.009691380.012012910.0164860.01853710.01068370.207531

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Zealand Dollar
1 BDT0.01510 NZD
5 BDT0.07551 NZD
10 BDT0.15102 NZD
20 BDT0.30204 NZD
50 BDT0.75509 NZD
100 BDT1.51018 NZD
250 BDT3.77545 NZD
500 BDT7.55090 NZD
1000 BDT15.10180 NZD
2000 BDT30.20360 NZD
5000 BDT75.50900 NZD
10000 BDT151.01800 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NZD66.21740 BDT
5 NZD331.08700 BDT
10 NZD662.17400 BDT
20 NZD1324.34800 BDT
50 NZD3310.87000 BDT
100 NZD6621.74000 BDT
250 NZD16554.35000 BDT
500 NZD33108.70000 BDT
1000 NZD66217.40000 BDT
2000 NZD132434.80000 BDT
5000 NZD331087.00000 BDT
10000 NZD662174.00000 BDT