Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras today

Convert BDT to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
295.41 try

1.000 BDT = 0.2954 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2260.78883.1511.367.2
1 EUR1.08411.66460.9720.85490.1691.4757.807
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6450.51354.1940.8864.692
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkish Lira
1 BDT0.29541 TRY
5 BDT1.47707 TRY
10 BDT2.95414 TRY
20 BDT5.90828 TRY
50 BDT14.77070 TRY
100 BDT29.54140 TRY
250 BDT73.85350 TRY
500 BDT147.70700 TRY
1000 BDT295.41400 TRY
2000 BDT590.82800 TRY
5000 BDT1,477.07000 TRY
10000 BDT2,954.14000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TRY3.38508 BDT
5 TRY16.92540 BDT
10 TRY33.85080 BDT
20 TRY67.70160 BDT
50 TRY169.25400 BDT
100 TRY338.50800 BDT
250 TRY846.27000 BDT
500 TRY1,692.54000 BDT
1000 TRY3,385.08000 BDT
2000 TRY6,770.16000 BDT
5000 TRY16,925.40000 BDT
10000 TRY33,850.80000 BDT