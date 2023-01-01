Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras today

Convert BDT to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
258.95 try

1.00000 BDT = 0.25895 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkish Lira
1 BDT0.25895 TRY
5 BDT1.29473 TRY
10 BDT2.58946 TRY
20 BDT5.17892 TRY
50 BDT12.94730 TRY
100 BDT25.89460 TRY
250 BDT64.73650 TRY
500 BDT129.47300 TRY
1000 BDT258.94600 TRY
2000 BDT517.89200 TRY
5000 BDT1294.73000 TRY
10000 BDT2589.46000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TRY3.86180 BDT
5 TRY19.30900 BDT
10 TRY38.61800 BDT
20 TRY77.23600 BDT
50 TRY193.09000 BDT
100 TRY386.18000 BDT
250 TRY965.45000 BDT
500 TRY1930.90000 BDT
1000 TRY3861.80000 BDT
2000 TRY7723.60000 BDT
5000 TRY19309.00000 BDT
10000 TRY38618.00000 BDT