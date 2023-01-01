20 Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras

Convert BDT to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
5.24 try

1.00000 BDT = 0.26182 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkish Lira
1 BDT0.26182 TRY
5 BDT1.30911 TRY
10 BDT2.61823 TRY
20 BDT5.23646 TRY
50 BDT13.09115 TRY
100 BDT26.18230 TRY
250 BDT65.45575 TRY
500 BDT130.91150 TRY
1000 BDT261.82300 TRY
2000 BDT523.64600 TRY
5000 BDT1309.11500 TRY
10000 BDT2618.23000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TRY3.81937 BDT
5 TRY19.09685 BDT
10 TRY38.19370 BDT
20 TRY76.38740 BDT
50 TRY190.96850 BDT
100 TRY381.93700 BDT
250 TRY954.84250 BDT
500 TRY1909.68500 BDT
1000 TRY3819.37000 BDT
2000 TRY7638.74000 BDT
5000 TRY19096.85000 BDT
10000 TRY38193.70000 BDT