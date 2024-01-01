100 Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras

Convert BDT to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
28.56 try

Tk1.000 BDT = TL0.2856 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate

BDT to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28610.2861
Low0.27980.2744
Average0.28190.2787
Change1.98%3.18%
View full history

1 BDT to TRY stats

The performance of BDT to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2861 and a 30 day low of 0.2798. This means the 30 day average was 0.2819. The change for BDT to TRY was 1.98.

The performance of BDT to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2861 and a 90 day low of 0.2744. This means the 90 day average was 0.2787. The change for BDT to TRY was 3.18.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkish Lira
1 BDT0.28556 TRY
5 BDT1.42778 TRY
10 BDT2.85556 TRY
20 BDT5.71112 TRY
50 BDT14.27780 TRY
100 BDT28.55560 TRY
250 BDT71.38900 TRY
500 BDT142.77800 TRY
1000 BDT285.55600 TRY
2000 BDT571.11200 TRY
5000 BDT1,427.78000 TRY
10000 BDT2,855.56000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TRY3.50194 BDT
5 TRY17.50970 BDT
10 TRY35.01940 BDT
20 TRY70.03880 BDT
50 TRY175.09700 BDT
100 TRY350.19400 BDT
250 TRY875.48500 BDT
500 TRY1,750.97000 BDT
1000 TRY3,501.94000 BDT
2000 TRY7,003.88000 BDT
5000 TRY17,509.70000 BDT
10000 TRY35,019.40000 BDT