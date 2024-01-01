Bangladeshi takas to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BDT to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
7.19 shp

1.000 BDT = 0.007187 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1641.4741.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5431.7261.9471.13121.372
1 USD0.9220.788183.1541.361.5340.89116.838
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saint Helena Pound
1 BDT0.00719 SHP
5 BDT0.03593 SHP
10 BDT0.07187 SHP
20 BDT0.14373 SHP
50 BDT0.35933 SHP
100 BDT0.71866 SHP
250 BDT1.79665 SHP
500 BDT3.59330 SHP
1000 BDT7.18660 SHP
2000 BDT14.37320 SHP
5000 BDT35.93300 SHP
10000 BDT71.86600 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SHP139.14800 BDT
5 SHP695.74000 BDT
10 SHP1,391.48000 BDT
20 SHP2,782.96000 BDT
50 SHP6,957.40000 BDT
100 SHP13,914.80000 BDT
250 SHP34,787.00000 BDT
500 SHP69,574.00000 BDT
1000 SHP139,148.00000 BDT
2000 SHP278,296.00000 BDT
5000 SHP695,740.00000 BDT
10000 SHP1,391,480.00000 BDT