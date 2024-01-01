100 Bangladeshi takas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BDT to SHP at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
0.67 shp

Tk1.000 BDT = £0.006675 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
We can't send money between these currencies

BDT to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00670.0068
Low0.00650.0065
Average0.00660.0067
Change0.82%-2.40%
1 BDT to SHP stats

The performance of BDT to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0067 and a 30 day low of 0.0065. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for BDT to SHP was 0.82.

The performance of BDT to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0068 and a 90 day low of 0.0065. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for BDT to SHP was -2.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saint Helena Pound
1 BDT0.00667 SHP
5 BDT0.03337 SHP
10 BDT0.06675 SHP
20 BDT0.13350 SHP
50 BDT0.33374 SHP
100 BDT0.66749 SHP
250 BDT1.66872 SHP
500 BDT3.33744 SHP
1000 BDT6.67487 SHP
2000 BDT13.34974 SHP
5000 BDT33.37435 SHP
10000 BDT66.74870 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SHP149.81600 BDT
5 SHP749.08000 BDT
10 SHP1,498.16000 BDT
20 SHP2,996.32000 BDT
50 SHP7,490.80000 BDT
100 SHP14,981.60000 BDT
250 SHP37,454.00000 BDT
500 SHP74,908.00000 BDT
1000 SHP149,816.00000 BDT
2000 SHP299,632.00000 BDT
5000 SHP749,080.00000 BDT
10000 SHP1,498,160.00000 BDT