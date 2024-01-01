Bangladeshi takas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert BDT to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
16.45 bam

1.000 BDT = 0.01645 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BDT0.01645 BAM
5 BDT0.08227 BAM
10 BDT0.16454 BAM
20 BDT0.32907 BAM
50 BDT0.82267 BAM
100 BDT1.64535 BAM
250 BDT4.11338 BAM
500 BDT8.22675 BAM
1000 BDT16.45350 BAM
2000 BDT32.90700 BAM
5000 BDT82.26750 BAM
10000 BDT164.53500 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BAM60.77720 BDT
5 BAM303.88600 BDT
10 BAM607.77200 BDT
20 BAM1,215.54400 BDT
50 BAM3,038.86000 BDT
100 BAM6,077.72000 BDT
250 BAM15,194.30000 BDT
500 BAM30,388.60000 BDT
1000 BAM60,777.20000 BDT
2000 BAM121,554.40000 BDT
5000 BAM303,886.00000 BDT
10000 BAM607,772.00000 BDT