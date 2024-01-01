Bangladeshi takas to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BDT to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
816.20 kgs

1.000 BDT = 0.8162 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kyrgystani Som
1 BDT0.81620 KGS
5 BDT4.08100 KGS
10 BDT8.16200 KGS
20 BDT16.32400 KGS
50 BDT40.81000 KGS
100 BDT81.62000 KGS
250 BDT204.05000 KGS
500 BDT408.10000 KGS
1000 BDT816.20000 KGS
2000 BDT1,632.40000 KGS
5000 BDT4,081.00000 KGS
10000 BDT8,162.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KGS1.22519 BDT
5 KGS6.12595 BDT
10 KGS12.25190 BDT
20 KGS24.50380 BDT
50 KGS61.25950 BDT
100 KGS122.51900 BDT
250 KGS306.29750 BDT
500 KGS612.59500 BDT
1000 KGS1,225.19000 BDT
2000 KGS2,450.38000 BDT
5000 KGS6,125.95000 BDT
10000 KGS12,251.90000 BDT