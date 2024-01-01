50 Bangladeshi takas to Kyrgystani soms

Convert BDT to KGS at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
36.07 kgs

Tk1.000 BDT = Лв0.7214 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
BDT to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73230.7597
Low0.71740.7174
Average0.72310.7378
Change-1.50%-5.04%
1 BDT to KGS stats

The performance of BDT to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7323 and a 30 day low of 0.7174. This means the 30 day average was 0.7231. The change for BDT to KGS was -1.50.

The performance of BDT to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7597 and a 90 day low of 0.7174. This means the 90 day average was 0.7378. The change for BDT to KGS was -5.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kyrgystani Som
1 BDT0.72137 KGS
5 BDT3.60687 KGS
10 BDT7.21373 KGS
20 BDT14.42746 KGS
50 BDT36.06865 KGS
100 BDT72.13730 KGS
250 BDT180.34325 KGS
500 BDT360.68650 KGS
1000 BDT721.37300 KGS
2000 BDT1,442.74600 KGS
5000 BDT3,606.86500 KGS
10000 BDT7,213.73000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KGS1.38625 BDT
5 KGS6.93125 BDT
10 KGS13.86250 BDT
20 KGS27.72500 BDT
50 KGS69.31250 BDT
100 KGS138.62500 BDT
250 KGS346.56250 BDT
500 KGS693.12500 BDT
1000 KGS1,386.25000 BDT
2000 KGS2,772.50000 BDT
5000 KGS6,931.25000 BDT
10000 KGS13,862.50000 BDT