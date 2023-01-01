Bangladeshi takas to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BDT to KGS at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
806.65 kgs

1.00000 BDT = 0.80665 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kyrgystani Som
1 BDT0.80665 KGS
5 BDT4.03323 KGS
10 BDT8.06646 KGS
20 BDT16.13292 KGS
50 BDT40.33230 KGS
100 BDT80.66460 KGS
250 BDT201.66150 KGS
500 BDT403.32300 KGS
1000 BDT806.64600 KGS
2000 BDT1613.29200 KGS
5000 BDT4033.23000 KGS
10000 BDT8066.46000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KGS1.23970 BDT
5 KGS6.19850 BDT
10 KGS12.39700 BDT
20 KGS24.79400 BDT
50 KGS61.98500 BDT
100 KGS123.97000 BDT
250 KGS309.92500 BDT
500 KGS619.85000 BDT
1000 KGS1239.70000 BDT
2000 KGS2479.40000 BDT
5000 KGS6198.50000 BDT
10000 KGS12397.00000 BDT