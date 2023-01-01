1 Kyrgystani som to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KGS to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 kgs
1.23 bdt

1.00000 KGS = 1.23131 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KGS1.23131 BDT
5 KGS6.15655 BDT
10 KGS12.31310 BDT
20 KGS24.62620 BDT
50 KGS61.56550 BDT
100 KGS123.13100 BDT
250 KGS307.82750 BDT
500 KGS615.65500 BDT
1000 KGS1231.31000 BDT
2000 KGS2462.62000 BDT
5000 KGS6156.55000 BDT
10000 KGS12313.10000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kyrgystani Som
1 BDT0.81214 KGS
5 BDT4.06072 KGS
10 BDT8.12143 KGS
20 BDT16.24286 KGS
50 BDT40.60715 KGS
100 BDT81.21430 KGS
250 BDT203.03575 KGS
500 BDT406.07150 KGS
1000 BDT812.14300 KGS
2000 BDT1624.28600 KGS
5000 BDT4060.71500 KGS
10000 BDT8121.43000 KGS