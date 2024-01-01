1 Kyrgystani som to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KGS to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 kgs
1.36 bdt

Лв1.000 KGS = Tk1.358 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.35781.3578
Low1.33671.2261
Average1.34551.2918
Change1.58%10.72%
View full history

1 KGS to BDT stats

The performance of KGS to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3578 and a 30 day low of 1.3367. This means the 30 day average was 1.3455. The change for KGS to BDT was 1.58.

The performance of KGS to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3578 and a 90 day low of 1.2261. This means the 90 day average was 1.2918. The change for KGS to BDT was 10.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KGS1,35778 BDT
5 KGS6,78890 BDT
10 KGS13,57780 BDT
20 KGS27,15560 BDT
50 KGS67,88900 BDT
100 KGS135,77800 BDT
250 KGS339,44500 BDT
500 KGS678,89000 BDT
1000 KGS1.357,78000 BDT
2000 KGS2.715,56000 BDT
5000 KGS6.788,90000 BDT
10000 KGS13.577,80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kyrgystani Som
1 BDT0,73650 KGS
5 BDT3,68249 KGS
10 BDT7,36497 KGS
20 BDT14,72994 KGS
50 BDT36,82485 KGS
100 BDT73,64970 KGS
250 BDT184,12425 KGS
500 BDT368,24850 KGS
1000 BDT736,49700 KGS
2000 BDT1.472,99400 KGS
5000 BDT3.682,48500 KGS
10000 BDT7.364,97000 KGS