1,000 bdt
9.12 bmd

1.000 BDT = 0.009122 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1441.4741.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5531.7261.9471.13121.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.1351.361.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bermudan Dollar
1 BDT0.00912 BMD
5 BDT0.04561 BMD
10 BDT0.09122 BMD
20 BDT0.18243 BMD
50 BDT0.45608 BMD
100 BDT0.91216 BMD
250 BDT2.28040 BMD
500 BDT4.56080 BMD
1000 BDT9.12159 BMD
2000 BDT18.24318 BMD
5000 BDT45.60795 BMD
10000 BDT91.21590 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BMD109.63000 BDT
5 BMD548.15000 BDT
10 BMD1,096.30000 BDT
20 BMD2,192.60000 BDT
50 BMD5,481.50000 BDT
100 BMD10,963.00000 BDT
250 BMD27,407.50000 BDT
500 BMD54,815.00000 BDT
1000 BMD109,630.00000 BDT
2000 BMD219,260.00000 BDT
5000 BMD548,150.00000 BDT
10000 BMD1,096,300.00000 BDT