Bangladeshi takas to Botswanan pulas today

Convert BDT to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
124.95 bwp

1.000 BDT = 0.1250 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1441.4741.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5531.7261.9471.13121.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.1351.361.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Botswanan Pula
1 BDT0.12495 BWP
5 BDT0.62477 BWP
10 BDT1.24953 BWP
20 BDT2.49906 BWP
50 BDT6.24765 BWP
100 BDT12.49530 BWP
250 BDT31.23825 BWP
500 BDT62.47650 BWP
1000 BDT124.95300 BWP
2000 BDT249.90600 BWP
5000 BDT624.76500 BWP
10000 BDT1,249.53000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BWP8.00299 BDT
5 BWP40.01495 BDT
10 BWP80.02990 BDT
20 BWP160.05980 BDT
50 BWP400.14950 BDT
100 BWP800.29900 BDT
250 BWP2,000.74750 BDT
500 BWP4,001.49500 BDT
1000 BWP8,002.99000 BDT
2000 BWP16,005.98000 BDT
5000 BWP40,014.95000 BDT
10000 BWP80,029.90000 BDT