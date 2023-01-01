Bangladeshi takas to Botswanan pulas today

Convert BDT to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
121.36 bwp

1.00000 BDT = 0.12136 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922251.5432155.69860.8070783.24551.37277.2501
1 EUR1.0843511.6733860.39680.8751590.26731.488497.86165
1 AUD0.6480.597593136.09270.52298153.94310.889514.69806
1 PHP0.01795380.01655720.027706410.014491.494570.02464510.130167

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Botswanan Pula
1 BDT0.12136 BWP
5 BDT0.60681 BWP
10 BDT1.21362 BWP
20 BDT2.42724 BWP
50 BDT6.06810 BWP
100 BDT12.13620 BWP
250 BDT30.34050 BWP
500 BDT60.68100 BWP
1000 BDT121.36200 BWP
2000 BDT242.72400 BWP
5000 BDT606.81000 BWP
10000 BDT1213.62000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BWP8.23980 BDT
5 BWP41.19900 BDT
10 BWP82.39800 BDT
20 BWP164.79600 BDT
50 BWP411.99000 BDT
100 BWP823.98000 BDT
250 BWP2059.95000 BDT
500 BWP4119.90000 BDT
1000 BWP8239.80000 BDT
2000 BWP16479.60000 BDT
5000 BWP41199.00000 BDT
10000 BWP82398.00000 BDT