20 Bangladeshi takas to Botswanan pulas

Convert BDT to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
2.46 bwp

1.00000 BDT = 0.12324 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Botswanan Pula
1 BDT0.12324 BWP
5 BDT0.61619 BWP
10 BDT1.23238 BWP
20 BDT2.46476 BWP
50 BDT6.16190 BWP
100 BDT12.32380 BWP
250 BDT30.80950 BWP
500 BDT61.61900 BWP
1000 BDT123.23800 BWP
2000 BDT246.47600 BWP
5000 BDT616.19000 BWP
10000 BDT1232.38000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BWP8.11440 BDT
5 BWP40.57200 BDT
10 BWP81.14400 BDT
20 BWP162.28800 BDT
50 BWP405.72000 BDT
100 BWP811.44000 BDT
250 BWP2028.60000 BDT
500 BWP4057.20000 BDT
1000 BWP8114.40000 BDT
2000 BWP16228.80000 BDT
5000 BWP40572.00000 BDT
10000 BWP81144.00000 BDT