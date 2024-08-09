Bangladeshi taka to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.115 today, reflecting a -0.063% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.381% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.116 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.115 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.407% increase in value.