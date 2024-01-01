10 Bangladeshi takas to Botswanan pulas

Convert BDT to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
1.15 bwp

Tk1.000 BDT = P0.1154 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
BDT to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11590.1171
Low0.11450.1145
Average0.11510.1157
Change0.34%-0.92%
1 BDT to BWP stats

The performance of BDT to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1159 and a 30 day low of 0.1145. This means the 30 day average was 0.1151. The change for BDT to BWP was 0.34.

The performance of BDT to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1171 and a 90 day low of 0.1145. This means the 90 day average was 0.1157. The change for BDT to BWP was -0.92.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Botswanan Pula
1 BDT0.11540 BWP
5 BDT0.57702 BWP
10 BDT1.15404 BWP
20 BDT2.30808 BWP
50 BDT5.77020 BWP
100 BDT11.54040 BWP
250 BDT28.85100 BWP
500 BDT57.70200 BWP
1000 BDT115.40400 BWP
2000 BDT230.80800 BWP
5000 BDT577.02000 BWP
10000 BDT1,154.04000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BWP8.66523 BDT
5 BWP43.32615 BDT
10 BWP86.65230 BDT
20 BWP173.30460 BDT
50 BWP433.26150 BDT
100 BWP866.52300 BDT
250 BWP2,166.30750 BDT
500 BWP4,332.61500 BDT
1000 BWP8,665.23000 BDT
2000 BWP17,330.46000 BDT
5000 BWP43,326.15000 BDT
10000 BWP86,652.30000 BDT