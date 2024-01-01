Bangladeshi takas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BDT to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
758.31 btn

1.000 BDT = 0.7583 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BDT0.75831 BTN
5 BDT3.79157 BTN
10 BDT7.58313 BTN
20 BDT15.16626 BTN
50 BDT37.91565 BTN
100 BDT75.83130 BTN
250 BDT189.57825 BTN
500 BDT379.15650 BTN
1000 BDT758.31300 BTN
2000 BDT1,516.62600 BTN
5000 BDT3,791.56500 BTN
10000 BDT7,583.13000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BTN1.31872 BDT
5 BTN6.59360 BDT
10 BTN13.18720 BDT
20 BTN26.37440 BDT
50 BTN65.93600 BDT
100 BTN131.87200 BDT
250 BTN329.68000 BDT
500 BTN659.36000 BDT
1000 BTN1,318.72000 BDT
2000 BTN2,637.44000 BDT
5000 BTN6,593.60000 BDT
10000 BTN13,187.20000 BDT