Bangladeshi taka to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 0.715 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.155% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 0.718 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.713 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.285% increase in value.