100 Bangladeshi takas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert BDT to BTN at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
71.50 btn

Tk1.000 BDT = Nu.0.7150 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
BDT to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71570.7157
Low0.71010.7082
Average0.71260.7117
Change0.69%-0.10%
1 BDT to BTN stats

The performance of BDT to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7157 and a 30 day low of 0.7101. This means the 30 day average was 0.7126. The change for BDT to BTN was 0.69.

The performance of BDT to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7157 and a 90 day low of 0.7082. This means the 90 day average was 0.7117. The change for BDT to BTN was -0.10.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BDT0.71499 BTN
5 BDT3.57497 BTN
10 BDT7.14994 BTN
20 BDT14.29988 BTN
50 BDT35.74970 BTN
100 BDT71.49940 BTN
250 BDT178.74850 BTN
500 BDT357.49700 BTN
1000 BDT714.99400 BTN
2000 BDT1,429.98800 BTN
5000 BDT3,574.97000 BTN
10000 BDT7,149.94000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BTN1.39861 BDT
5 BTN6.99305 BDT
10 BTN13.98610 BDT
20 BTN27.97220 BDT
50 BTN69.93050 BDT
100 BTN139.86100 BDT
250 BTN349.65250 BDT
500 BTN699.30500 BDT
1000 BTN1,398.61000 BDT
2000 BTN2,797.22000 BDT
5000 BTN6,993.05000 BDT
10000 BTN13,986.10000 BDT