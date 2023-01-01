Bangladeshi takas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BDT to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
751.40 btn

1.00000 BDT = 0.75140 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92221.5433355.7010.8070783.23571.372957.2501
1 EUR1.0843511.6735160.39940.8751590.25661.488767.86165
1 AUD0.647950.597547136.09150.52294153.93260.8896034.6977
1 PHP0.0179530.01655650.027707410.01448931.494330.02464860.130161

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BDT0.75140 BTN
5 BDT3.75700 BTN
10 BDT7.51400 BTN
20 BDT15.02800 BTN
50 BDT37.57000 BTN
100 BDT75.14000 BTN
250 BDT187.85000 BTN
500 BDT375.70000 BTN
1000 BDT751.40000 BTN
2000 BDT1502.80000 BTN
5000 BDT3757.00000 BTN
10000 BDT7514.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BTN1.33085 BDT
5 BTN6.65425 BDT
10 BTN13.30850 BDT
20 BTN26.61700 BDT
50 BTN66.54250 BDT
100 BTN133.08500 BDT
250 BTN332.71250 BDT
500 BTN665.42500 BDT
1000 BTN1330.85000 BDT
2000 BTN2661.70000 BDT
5000 BTN6654.25000 BDT
10000 BTN13308.50000 BDT