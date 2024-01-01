Bangladeshi takas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert BDT to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
6.465 jod

1.000 BDT = 0.006465 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2330.78883.1411.367.199
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9650.85490.1371.4747.805
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6520.51454.1910.8864.693
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jordanian Dinar
1 BDT0.00646 JOD
5 BDT0.03232 JOD
10 BDT0.06465 JOD
20 BDT0.12930 JOD
50 BDT0.32325 JOD
100 BDT0.64649 JOD
250 BDT1.61623 JOD
500 BDT3.23247 JOD
1000 BDT6.46493 JOD
2000 BDT12.92986 JOD
5000 BDT32.32465 JOD
10000 BDT64.64930 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JOD154.68100 BDT
5 JOD773.40500 BDT
10 JOD1,546.81000 BDT
20 JOD3,093.62000 BDT
50 JOD7,734.05000 BDT
100 JOD15,468.10000 BDT
250 JOD38,670.25000 BDT
500 JOD77,340.50000 BDT
1000 JOD154,681.00000 BDT
2000 JOD309,362.00000 BDT
5000 JOD773,405.00000 BDT
10000 JOD1,546,810.00000 BDT