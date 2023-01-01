Bangladeshi takas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert BDT to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
6.405 jod

1.00000 BDT = 0.00640 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92191.5428555.70470.80677783.2411.37237.2501
1 EUR1.084711.6735360.42290.87590.29151.488537.86418
1 AUD0.648150.597538136.1050.52291253.95270.8894564.69915
1 PHP0.01795180.016550.02769710.01448311.494330.02463530.130152

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jordanian Dinar
1 BDT0.00640 JOD
5 BDT0.03202 JOD
10 BDT0.06405 JOD
20 BDT0.12810 JOD
50 BDT0.32025 JOD
100 BDT0.64050 JOD
250 BDT1.60124 JOD
500 BDT3.20249 JOD
1000 BDT6.40497 JOD
2000 BDT12.80994 JOD
5000 BDT32.02485 JOD
10000 BDT64.04970 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JOD156.12900 BDT
5 JOD780.64500 BDT
10 JOD1561.29000 BDT
20 JOD3122.58000 BDT
50 JOD7806.45000 BDT
100 JOD15612.90000 BDT
250 JOD39032.25000 BDT
500 JOD78064.50000 BDT
1000 JOD156129.00000 BDT
2000 JOD312258.00000 BDT
5000 JOD780645.00000 BDT
10000 JOD1561290.00000 BDT