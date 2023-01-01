100 Jordanian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert JOD to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 jod
15455.60 bdt

1.00000 JOD = 154.55600 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.33361.3292518.35370.910450.7839453.67261.47787
1 CAD0.7498510.99673813.76250.6827060.5878412.75391.10818
1 SGD0.7523041.00327113.80760.684940.5897652.762911.11181
1 ZAR0.05448510.07266110.072424110.04960620.04271320.2001010.0805216

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JOD154.55600 BDT
5 JOD772.78000 BDT
10 JOD1545.56000 BDT
20 JOD3091.12000 BDT
50 JOD7727.80000 BDT
100 JOD15455.60000 BDT
250 JOD38639.00000 BDT
500 JOD77278.00000 BDT
1000 JOD154556.00000 BDT
2000 JOD309112.00000 BDT
5000 JOD772780.00000 BDT
10000 JOD1545560.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jordanian Dinar
1 BDT0.00647 JOD
5 BDT0.03235 JOD
10 BDT0.06470 JOD
20 BDT0.12940 JOD
50 BDT0.32351 JOD
100 BDT0.64701 JOD
250 BDT1.61753 JOD
500 BDT3.23507 JOD
1000 BDT6.47013 JOD
2000 BDT12.94026 JOD
5000 BDT32.35065 JOD
10000 BDT64.70130 JOD