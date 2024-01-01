5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Jordanian dinars

Convert BDT to JOD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
30.179 jod

Tk1.000 BDT = JD0.006036 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
BDT to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0061
Low0.00600.0060
Average0.00600.0060
Change0.07%-0.62%
1 BDT to JOD stats

The performance of BDT to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for BDT to JOD was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0060. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for BDT to JOD was -0.62.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jordanian Dinar
1 BDT0.00604 JOD
5 BDT0.03018 JOD
10 BDT0.06036 JOD
20 BDT0.12072 JOD
50 BDT0.30179 JOD
100 BDT0.60359 JOD
250 BDT1.50897 JOD
500 BDT3.01793 JOD
1000 BDT6.03586 JOD
2000 BDT12.07172 JOD
5000 BDT30.17930 JOD
10000 BDT60.35860 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JOD165.67700 BDT
5 JOD828.38500 BDT
10 JOD1,656.77000 BDT
20 JOD3,313.54000 BDT
50 JOD8,283.85000 BDT
100 JOD16,567.70000 BDT
250 JOD41,419.25000 BDT
500 JOD82,838.50000 BDT
1000 JOD165,677.00000 BDT
2000 JOD331,354.00000 BDT
5000 JOD828,385.00000 BDT
10000 JOD1,656,770.00000 BDT