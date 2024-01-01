Bangladeshi takas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BDT to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
33.50 aed

1.000 BDT = 0.03350 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:14
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BDT0.03350 AED
5 BDT0.16750 AED
10 BDT0.33500 AED
20 BDT0.67000 AED
50 BDT1.67500 AED
100 BDT3.35000 AED
250 BDT8.37500 AED
500 BDT16.75000 AED
1000 BDT33.50000 AED
2000 BDT67.00000 AED
5000 BDT167.50000 AED
10000 BDT335.00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AED29.85080 BDT
5 AED149.25400 BDT
10 AED298.50800 BDT
20 AED597.01600 BDT
50 AED1,492.54000 BDT
100 AED2,985.08000 BDT
250 AED7,462.70000 BDT
500 AED14,925.40000 BDT
1000 AED29,850.80000 BDT
2000 AED59,701.60000 BDT
5000 AED149,254.00000 BDT
10000 AED298,508.00000 BDT