Bangladeshi taka to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.026% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.031 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.031 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.