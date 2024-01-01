10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert BDT to AED at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
312.82 aed

Tk1.000 BDT = د.إ0.03128 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
BDT to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03130.0315
Low0.03130.0313
Average0.03130.0313
Change0.07%-0.58%
1 BDT to AED stats

The performance of BDT to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0313 and a 30 day low of 0.0313. This means the 30 day average was 0.0313. The change for BDT to AED was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0315 and a 90 day low of 0.0313. This means the 90 day average was 0.0313. The change for BDT to AED was -0.58.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BDT0.03128 AED
5 BDT0.15641 AED
10 BDT0.31282 AED
20 BDT0.62564 AED
50 BDT1.56411 AED
100 BDT3.12822 AED
250 BDT7.82055 AED
500 BDT15.64110 AED
1000 BDT31.28220 AED
2000 BDT62.56440 AED
5000 BDT156.41100 AED
10000 BDT312.82200 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AED31.96710 BDT
5 AED159.83550 BDT
10 AED319.67100 BDT
20 AED639.34200 BDT
50 AED1,598.35500 BDT
100 AED3,196.71000 BDT
250 AED7,991.77500 BDT
500 AED15,983.55000 BDT
1000 AED31,967.10000 BDT
2000 AED63,934.20000 BDT
5000 AED159,835.50000 BDT
10000 AED319,671.00000 BDT