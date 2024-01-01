Bangladeshi takas to Algerian dinars today

Convert BDT to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
1,226.82 dzd

1.000 BDT = 1.227 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Algerian Dinar
1 BDT1.22682 DZD
5 BDT6.13410 DZD
10 BDT12.26820 DZD
20 BDT24.53640 DZD
50 BDT61.34100 DZD
100 BDT122.68200 DZD
250 BDT306.70500 DZD
500 BDT613.41000 DZD
1000 BDT1,226.82000 DZD
2000 BDT2,453.64000 DZD
5000 BDT6,134.10000 DZD
10000 BDT12,268.20000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DZD0.81512 BDT
5 DZD4.07559 BDT
10 DZD8.15117 BDT
20 DZD16.30234 BDT
50 DZD40.75585 BDT
100 DZD81.51170 BDT
250 DZD203.77925 BDT
500 DZD407.55850 BDT
1000 DZD815.11700 BDT
2000 DZD1,630.23400 BDT
5000 DZD4,075.58500 BDT
10000 DZD8,151.17000 BDT