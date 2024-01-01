5 Bangladeshi takas to Algerian dinars

Convert BDT to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
5.73 dzd

Tk1.000 BDT = دج1.145 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
BDT to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14671.1507
Low1.14091.1409
Average1.14381.1456
Change0.13%-0.46%
1 BDT to DZD stats

The performance of BDT to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1467 and a 30 day low of 1.1409. This means the 30 day average was 1.1438. The change for BDT to DZD was 0.13.

The performance of BDT to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1507 and a 90 day low of 1.1409. This means the 90 day average was 1.1456. The change for BDT to DZD was -0.46.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Algerian Dinar
1 BDT1.14536 DZD
5 BDT5.72680 DZD
10 BDT11.45360 DZD
20 BDT22.90720 DZD
50 BDT57.26800 DZD
100 BDT114.53600 DZD
250 BDT286.34000 DZD
500 BDT572.68000 DZD
1000 BDT1,145.36000 DZD
2000 BDT2,290.72000 DZD
5000 BDT5,726.80000 DZD
10000 BDT11,453.60000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DZD0.87308 BDT
5 DZD4.36542 BDT
10 DZD8.73084 BDT
20 DZD17.46168 BDT
50 DZD43.65420 BDT
100 DZD87.30840 BDT
250 DZD218.27100 BDT
500 DZD436.54200 BDT
1000 DZD873.08400 BDT
2000 DZD1,746.16800 BDT
5000 DZD4,365.42000 BDT
10000 DZD8,730.84000 BDT