Bangladeshi taka to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Algerian dinars is currently 1.145 today, reflecting a 0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.220% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.150 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.143 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.502% decrease in value.