Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty today

Convert BDT to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
36.38 pln

1.000 BDT = 0.03638 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1491.4741.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5281.7261.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.1481.361.5350.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Polish Zloty
1 BDT0.03638 PLN
5 BDT0.18188 PLN
10 BDT0.36376 PLN
20 BDT0.72751 PLN
50 BDT1.81877 PLN
100 BDT3.63755 PLN
250 BDT9.09387 PLN
500 BDT18.18775 PLN
1000 BDT36.37550 PLN
2000 BDT72.75100 PLN
5000 BDT181.87750 PLN
10000 BDT363.75500 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PLN27.49100 BDT
5 PLN137.45500 BDT
10 PLN274.91000 BDT
20 PLN549.82000 BDT
50 PLN1,374.55000 BDT
100 PLN2,749.10000 BDT
250 PLN6,872.75000 BDT
500 PLN13,745.50000 BDT
1000 PLN27,491.00000 BDT
2000 PLN54,982.00000 BDT
5000 PLN137,455.00000 BDT
10000 PLN274,910.00000 BDT