5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty

Convert BDT to PLN at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
168.41 pln

Tk1.000 BDT = zł0.03368 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
BDT to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03400.0349
Low0.03320.0332
Average0.03350.0338
Change0.60%-1.60%
1 BDT to PLN stats

The performance of BDT to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0340 and a 30 day low of 0.0332. This means the 30 day average was 0.0335. The change for BDT to PLN was 0.60.

The performance of BDT to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0349 and a 90 day low of 0.0332. This means the 90 day average was 0.0338. The change for BDT to PLN was -1.60.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2590.78483.9511.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5210.85691.6661.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6340.51555.1770.9034.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Polish Zloty
1 BDT0.03368 PLN
5 BDT0.16841 PLN
10 BDT0.33683 PLN
20 BDT0.67365 PLN
50 BDT1.68414 PLN
100 BDT3.36827 PLN
250 BDT8.42068 PLN
500 BDT16.84135 PLN
1000 BDT33.68270 PLN
2000 BDT67.36540 PLN
5000 BDT168.41350 PLN
10000 BDT336.82700 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PLN29.68890 BDT
5 PLN148.44450 BDT
10 PLN296.88900 BDT
20 PLN593.77800 BDT
50 PLN1,484.44500 BDT
100 PLN2,968.89000 BDT
250 PLN7,422.22500 BDT
500 PLN14,844.45000 BDT
1000 PLN29,688.90000 BDT
2000 PLN59,377.80000 BDT
5000 PLN148,444.50000 BDT
10000 PLN296,889.00000 BDT