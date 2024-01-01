20 Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty

Convert BDT to PLN at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
0.67 pln

Tk1.000 BDT = zł0.03368 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
BDT to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03400.0349
Low0.03320.0332
Average0.03350.0338
Change0.60%-1.60%
1 BDT to PLN stats

The performance of BDT to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0340 and a 30 day low of 0.0332. This means the 30 day average was 0.0335. The change for BDT to PLN was 0.60.

The performance of BDT to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0349 and a 90 day low of 0.0332. This means the 90 day average was 0.0338. The change for BDT to PLN was -1.60.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Polish Zloty
1 BDT0.03368 PLN
5 BDT0.16842 PLN
10 BDT0.33683 PLN
20 BDT0.67366 PLN
50 BDT1.68416 PLN
100 BDT3.36831 PLN
250 BDT8.42078 PLN
500 BDT16.84155 PLN
1000 BDT33.68310 PLN
2000 BDT67.36620 PLN
5000 BDT168.41550 PLN
10000 BDT336.83100 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PLN29.68850 BDT
5 PLN148.44250 BDT
10 PLN296.88500 BDT
20 PLN593.77000 BDT
50 PLN1,484.42500 BDT
100 PLN2,968.85000 BDT
250 PLN7,422.12500 BDT
500 PLN14,844.25000 BDT
1000 PLN29,688.50000 BDT
2000 PLN59,377.00000 BDT
5000 PLN148,442.50000 BDT
10000 PLN296,885.00000 BDT