Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty today

Convert BDT to PLN at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = zł0.03422 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
BDT to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PLN
1 BDT to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03440.0344
Low0.03320.0318
Average0.03380.0329
Change3.25%6.30%
1 BDT to PLN stats

The performance of BDT to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0344 and a 30 day low of 0.0332. This means the 30 day average was 0.0338. The change for BDT to PLN was 3.25.

The performance of BDT to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0344 and a 90 day low of 0.0318. This means the 90 day average was 0.0329. The change for BDT to PLN was 6.30.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Polish Zloty
1 BDT0.03422 PLN
5 BDT0.17111 PLN
10 BDT0.34223 PLN
20 BDT0.68445 PLN
50 BDT1.71113 PLN
100 BDT3.42225 PLN
250 BDT8.55563 PLN
500 BDT17.11125 PLN
1000 BDT34.22250 PLN
2000 BDT68.44500 PLN
5000 BDT171.11250 PLN
10000 BDT342.22500 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PLN29.22050 BDT
5 PLN146.10250 BDT
10 PLN292.20500 BDT
20 PLN584.41000 BDT
50 PLN1,461.02500 BDT
100 PLN2,922.05000 BDT
250 PLN7,305.12500 BDT
500 PLN14,610.25000 BDT
1000 PLN29,220.50000 BDT
2000 PLN58,441.00000 BDT
5000 PLN146,102.50000 BDT
10000 PLN292,205.00000 BDT