Bangladeshi taka to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Polish zloty is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.113% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.034 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.522% increase in value.