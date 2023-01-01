Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty today

Convert BDT to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
36.38 pln

1.00000 BDT = 0.03638 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922051.5428555.70660.80674483.25251.372357.2503
1 EUR1.0845511.673360.41660.87590.29151.488387.86331
1 AUD0.648150.597621136.10620.52289153.96010.8894894.69928
1 PHP0.01795120.01655170.02769610.0144821.494480.02463530.130152

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Polish Zloty
1 BDT0.03638 PLN
5 BDT0.18189 PLN
10 BDT0.36379 PLN
20 BDT0.72758 PLN
50 BDT1.81894 PLN
100 BDT3.63788 PLN
250 BDT9.09470 PLN
500 BDT18.18940 PLN
1000 BDT36.37880 PLN
2000 BDT72.75760 PLN
5000 BDT181.89400 PLN
10000 BDT363.78800 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PLN27.48860 BDT
5 PLN137.44300 BDT
10 PLN274.88600 BDT
20 PLN549.77200 BDT
50 PLN1374.43000 BDT
100 PLN2748.86000 BDT
250 PLN6872.15000 BDT
500 PLN13744.30000 BDT
1000 PLN27488.60000 BDT
2000 PLN54977.20000 BDT
5000 PLN137443.00000 BDT
10000 PLN274886.00000 BDT