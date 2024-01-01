Bangladeshi takas to Zambian kwacha today

Convert BDT to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
235.38 zmw

1.000 BDT = 0.2354 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.171.4751.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5571.7261.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9220.788183.1521.361.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / ZMW
1 BDT0.23538 ZMW
5 BDT1.17692 ZMW
10 BDT2.35383 ZMW
20 BDT4.70766 ZMW
50 BDT11.76915 ZMW
100 BDT23.53830 ZMW
250 BDT58.84575 ZMW
500 BDT117.69150 ZMW
1000 BDT235.38300 ZMW
2000 BDT470.76600 ZMW
5000 BDT1,176.91500 ZMW
10000 BDT2,353.83000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZMW4.24840 BDT
5 ZMW21.24200 BDT
10 ZMW42.48400 BDT
20 ZMW84.96800 BDT
50 ZMW212.42000 BDT
100 ZMW424.84000 BDT
250 ZMW1,062.10000 BDT
500 ZMW2,124.20000 BDT
1000 ZMW4,248.40000 BDT
2000 ZMW8,496.80000 BDT
5000 ZMW21,242.00000 BDT
10000 ZMW42,484.00000 BDT