Bangladeshi taka to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.223 today, reflecting a 0.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.917% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.223 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.221 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.416% decrease in value.