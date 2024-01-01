100 Bangladeshi takas to Zambian kwacha

Convert BDT to ZMW at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
22.27 zmw

Tk1.000 BDT = ZK0.2227 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
BDT to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22490.2347
Low0.21570.2058
Average0.22070.2203
Change3.25%-5.10%
1 BDT to ZMW stats

The performance of BDT to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2249 and a 30 day low of 0.2157. This means the 30 day average was 0.2207. The change for BDT to ZMW was 3.25.

The performance of BDT to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2347 and a 90 day low of 0.2058. This means the 90 day average was 0.2203. The change for BDT to ZMW was -5.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2640.78483.9571.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5240.85691.6691.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6420.51555.1890.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / ZMW
1 BDT0.22274 ZMW
5 BDT1.11368 ZMW
10 BDT2.22735 ZMW
20 BDT4.45470 ZMW
50 BDT11.13675 ZMW
100 BDT22.27350 ZMW
250 BDT55.68375 ZMW
500 BDT111.36750 ZMW
1000 BDT222.73500 ZMW
2000 BDT445.47000 ZMW
5000 BDT1,113.67500 ZMW
10000 BDT2,227.35000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZMW4.48964 BDT
5 ZMW22.44820 BDT
10 ZMW44.89640 BDT
20 ZMW89.79280 BDT
50 ZMW224.48200 BDT
100 ZMW448.96400 BDT
250 ZMW1,122.41000 BDT
500 ZMW2,244.82000 BDT
1000 ZMW4,489.64000 BDT
2000 ZMW8,979.28000 BDT
5000 ZMW22,448.20000 BDT
10000 ZMW44,896.40000 BDT