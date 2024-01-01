Bangladeshi Taka (BDT)

The currency used by the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is known as the Bangladeshi taka. The Bangladeshi taka is represented by the code BDT. ‘Tk’ is the official symbol, along with the Bengali symbol টাকা. The most popular BDT conversion is in exchange for US dollars (USD).

Bangladeshi Taka

Tk

 USD EUR AUD PHP GBP INR CAD CNY
From BDT0.00852 0.00781 0.01308 0.49276 0.00665 0.71390 0.01182 0.06108
To BDT117.38500 128.07300 76.43520 2.02938 150.31100 1.40076 84.61700 16.37290

