Bangladeshi Taka (BDT)
The currency used by the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is known as the Bangladeshi taka. The Bangladeshi taka is represented by the code BDT. ‘Tk’ is the official symbol, along with the Bengali symbol টাকা. The most popular BDT conversion is in exchange for US dollars (USD).
Currency name
Bangladeshi Taka
Currency symbol
Tk
BDT exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|AUD
|PHP
|GBP
|INR
|CAD
|CNY
|From BDT
|0.00852
|0.00781
|0.01308
|0.49276
|0.00665
|0.71390
|0.01182
|0.06108
|To BDT
|117.38500
|128.07300
|76.43520
|2.02938
|150.31100
|1.40076
|84.61700
|16.37290
