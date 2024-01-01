Bangladeshi takas to Qatari rials today

Tk1.000 BDT = QR0.03052 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
BDT to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 BDT to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03050.0306
Low0.03050.0305
Average0.03050.0305
Change-0.01%-0.42%
1 BDT to QAR stats

The performance of BDT to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0305 and a 30 day low of 0.0305. This means the 30 day average was 0.0305. The change for BDT to QAR was -0.01.

The performance of BDT to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0306 and a 90 day low of 0.0305. This means the 90 day average was 0.0305. The change for BDT to QAR was -0.42.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Qatari Rial
1 BDT0.03052 QAR
5 BDT0.15259 QAR
10 BDT0.30517 QAR
20 BDT0.61035 QAR
50 BDT1.52587 QAR
100 BDT3.05173 QAR
250 BDT7.62933 QAR
500 BDT15.25865 QAR
1000 BDT30.51730 QAR
2000 BDT61.03460 QAR
5000 BDT152.58650 QAR
10000 BDT305.17300 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 QAR32.76830 BDT
5 QAR163.84150 BDT
10 QAR327.68300 BDT
20 QAR655.36600 BDT
50 QAR1,638.41500 BDT
100 QAR3,276.83000 BDT
250 QAR8,192.07500 BDT
500 QAR16,384.15000 BDT
1000 QAR32,768.30000 BDT
2000 QAR65,536.60000 BDT
5000 QAR163,841.50000 BDT
10000 QAR327,683.00000 BDT