Bangladeshi taka to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Qatari rials is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.091% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.031 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 0.030 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.426% increase in value.