Bangladeshi takas to Moldovan leus today

Convert BDT to MDL at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = L0.1520 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:34
BDT to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MDL
1 BDT to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15200.1520
Low0.14840.1447
Average0.14970.1472
Change2.41%4.01%
1 BDT to MDL stats

The performance of BDT to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1520 and a 30 day low of 0.1484. This means the 30 day average was 0.1497. The change for BDT to MDL was 2.41.

The performance of BDT to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1520 and a 90 day low of 0.1447. This means the 90 day average was 0.1472. The change for BDT to MDL was 4.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moldovan Leu
1 BDT0.15196 MDL
5 BDT0.75980 MDL
10 BDT1.51960 MDL
20 BDT3.03920 MDL
50 BDT7.59800 MDL
100 BDT15.19600 MDL
250 BDT37.99000 MDL
500 BDT75.98000 MDL
1000 BDT151.96000 MDL
2000 BDT303.92000 MDL
5000 BDT759.80000 MDL
10000 BDT1,519.60000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MDL6.58069 BDT
5 MDL32.90345 BDT
10 MDL65.80690 BDT
20 MDL131.61380 BDT
50 MDL329.03450 BDT
100 MDL658.06900 BDT
250 MDL1,645.17250 BDT
500 MDL3,290.34500 BDT
1000 MDL6,580.69000 BDT
2000 MDL13,161.38000 BDT
5000 MDL32,903.45000 BDT
10000 MDL65,806.90000 BDT