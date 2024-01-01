20 Moldovan leus to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MDL to BDT at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = Tk6.566 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 MDL to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.72726.9098
Low6.56636.5663
Average6.67556.7900
Change-2.39%-4.29%
View full history

1 MDL to BDT stats

The performance of MDL to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7272 and a 30 day low of 6.5663. This means the 30 day average was 6.6755. The change for MDL to BDT was -2.39.

The performance of MDL to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9098 and a 90 day low of 6.5663. This means the 90 day average was 6.7900. The change for MDL to BDT was -4.29.

Track market ratesView MDL to BDT chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1151.3981.53784.3621.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9211.7681.945106.7432.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6570.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56512.96211.160.3621.2170.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MDL6.56628 BDT
5 MDL32.83140 BDT
10 MDL65.66280 BDT
20 MDL131.32560 BDT
50 MDL328.31400 BDT
100 MDL656.62800 BDT
250 MDL1,641.57000 BDT
500 MDL3,283.14000 BDT
1000 MDL6,566.28000 BDT
2000 MDL13,132.56000 BDT
5000 MDL32,831.40000 BDT
10000 MDL65,662.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moldovan Leu
1 BDT0.15229 MDL
5 BDT0.76147 MDL
10 BDT1.52293 MDL
20 BDT3.04586 MDL
50 BDT7.61465 MDL
100 BDT15.22930 MDL
250 BDT38.07325 MDL
500 BDT76.14650 MDL
1000 BDT152.29300 MDL
2000 BDT304.58600 MDL
5000 BDT761.46500 MDL
10000 BDT1,522.93000 MDL