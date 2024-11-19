Bangladeshi taka to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Moldovan leus is currently 0.152 today, reflecting a 0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 1.490% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.152 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 0.150 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.639% increase in value.